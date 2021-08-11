UrduPoint.com

VC University Of Sindh For Improving Research Based Teaching Standard

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

VC University of Sindh for improving research based teaching standard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has emphasized upon the faculty to improve the teaching standards with focus on research activities so that the future generation could be able to meet the challenges of the modern world.

He said this in a meeting with faculty members of the Faculty of Law at Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad here Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by the Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and Project Director Ghulam Shabbir Abbasi, the Vice Chancellor discussed the issues including the teaching standard, honorarium of visiting faculty and teaching assistants.

The VC assured that the Dean Faculty of Law Jhamat Jethanand Advocate would be taken into confidence while preparing the policy matters for the Faculty. The Faculty has to play its due role in presence of public and private sector law colleges, he said and added that adequate infrastructure was available in the faculty therefore the teachers must realize their responsibilities and provide quality education to the students.

The Vice Chancellor also visited the Institute of Law and reviewed the available facilities for the students and teachers.

