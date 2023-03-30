UrduPoint.com

VC UoB Challenges Decision Of His Early Removal

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

VC UoB challenges decision of his early removal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Balochsitan (UoB) Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman on Thursday filed a constitution petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) challenging his early removal by the Governor/Chancellor. Muhammad Akram Shah, Advocate for the petitioner, filed the constitutional petition.

In his petition, the learned counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner was appointed as Vice Chancellor, UoB by the Chancellor/Government Balochistan for the term of four years.

The respondent has issued the impugned notification whereby the acting charge of VC UoB has been assigned to Professor Dr. Syed Ain- ud-Din, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UoB, on the ground that the tenure of the petitioner has expired, whereas the tenure of the petitioner has to expire on 24.02.2024 and according to the provisions.

The learned counsel for the petitioner further contended that the impugned notification has been issued by the respondent in violation of Section 15 (8) and Section 54 (2) of the Act, 2022 by wrongly mentioning that the tenure of the petitioner has expired.

He further contended that assigning of acting charge of VC UoB to Pro-VC is also in violation of the Act of 2022 particularly Section 15 (8), Sections 53 (2), (a), (b) and (c) and Section 54 (2) of the Act of 2022 which has given rise to complications in smooth functioning of the institution and same is also un-ceremonial for the petitioner.

"In view of the contention so raised, the petition is admitted for regular hearing," the bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana ruled.

The bench of the BHC also issued notice to the respondent and learned Attorney General.

It may be recalled that Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar removed vice-chancellors of four public universities including Dr. Farooq Ahmed Bazai of the Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Dr. Shafique ur Rehman, the Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan, Mr. Maqsood, the VC of Loralai University and Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, the VC Lasbella Science and Marines University.

