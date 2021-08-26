UrduPoint.com

VC UoB Emphasis On Self Accountability To Eradicate Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

VC UoB emphasis on self accountability to eradicate corruption

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Thursday emphasised the students to adopt golden principle of self-accountability to eradicate corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Thursday emphasised the students to adopt golden principle of self-accountability to eradicate corruption from the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar held at UoB on the role of students against menace of corruption organized by the NAB.

Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon was also present on the occasion.

"The National Accountability Bureau has valuable services in eradicating corruption from the country," he said.On the occasion, Mohamamd Rafique Memon, Director NAB briefed the participants about the NAB's efforts, laws and achievements to curb corruption.

He said that in accordance with the zero tolerance policy of the National Accountability Bureau's Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB was utilizing all resources to eradicate corruption from the society.

"Nab Balochistan under the leadership of DG NAB is committed to perform its national duty against the menace of corruption," he maintained.

He said that along with other sections of the society, our new generation also has to offer its services for the development of the country and prevention of diseases like corruption. Earlier, a rally was organized in the campus of the varsity wherein students were holding placards inscribing anti-corruption slogans.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Gold All From Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

13 minutes ago
 UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport ..

UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport explosion

3 minutes ago
 Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused ..

Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused by Car Bomb - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manuf ..

Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manufacturer

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

4 minutes ago
 European Council President Michel Warns of Resurge ..

European Council President Michel Warns of Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanista ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.