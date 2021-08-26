VC UoB emphasis on self accountability to eradicate corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Thursday emphasised the students to adopt golden principle of self-accountability to eradicate corruption from the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Balochistan (UoB) Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Thursday emphasised the students to adopt golden principle of self-accountability to eradicate corruption from the society.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar held at UoB on the role of students against menace of corruption organized by the NAB.

Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon was also present on the occasion.

"The National Accountability Bureau has valuable services in eradicating corruption from the country," he said.On the occasion, Mohamamd Rafique Memon, Director NAB briefed the participants about the NAB's efforts, laws and achievements to curb corruption.

He said that in accordance with the zero tolerance policy of the National Accountability Bureau's Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB was utilizing all resources to eradicate corruption from the society.

"Nab Balochistan under the leadership of DG NAB is committed to perform its national duty against the menace of corruption," he maintained.

He said that along with other sections of the society, our new generation also has to offer its services for the development of the country and prevention of diseases like corruption. Earlier, a rally was organized in the campus of the varsity wherein students were holding placards inscribing anti-corruption slogans.