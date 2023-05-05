UrduPoint.com

VC UoG Inaugurates One-year Diploma Courses

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

VC UoG inaugurates one-year diploma courses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Gwadar (UoG), Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir (TI), visited Pak China Technical & Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) and formally inaugurated the diploma course classes in Maritime & Port Management, Information Technology, E-commerce, and Hotel Management and hospitality in the institute.

He was accompanied by the Registrar UG Dolat Khan.

During the visit after the formal inauguration of the diploma classes, the VC interacted with the newly enrolled students and spoke about the PCT&VI, the importance and scope of the courses, and their relevance with CPEC and Gwadar in the near future.

VC UG also appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pasand Khan Buledai, Chairman China Overseas Port Handling Company Yu Bo, and PCT&VI Executive Director (ED) and Pro VC University of Gwadar Prof.

Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed and his team on the operationalization of the Institute in a short time.

The VC congratulated the students who got the opportunity to study at the Technical Institute and encouraged them to realize their full potential by making the best use of the facilities and infrastructure available at the Institute.

The VC further advised the students to enhance their skills and turn out to be versatile individuals for this region.

He added, "All required facilities would be made available to the students in PCT&VI, for providing the best educational atmosphere for them. Registrar University of Gwadar Dolat Khan also spoke on the occasion.

In the end, the VC of the University of Gwadar visited different classes of diploma courses. The inaugural and interactive session was attended by the faculty members of the Institute, and a huge number of newly enrolled students.

