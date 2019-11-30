VC UoP elects as foreign member of CAS

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Peshawar (UoP) Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan has been elected as a foreign member of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Peshawar (UoP) Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan has been elected as a foreign member of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, President of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chairman of the Presidium of the Academic Divisions of CAS (CASAD) elected the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan a Foreign Member of CAS at its Membership Election Meeting held on November 8.

The VC has been elected for sharing his scientific achievements and contributions to the promotion of the development of science and technology in China.

The VC may visit China to attend its 20th General Assembly scheduled to be held June next in Beijing.

As a comprehensive and large national scientific institution, CAS comprises three majors parts including a comprehensive research and development network consisting of over one hundred institutes, a traditional merit-based academy and a system of higher education consisting of three universities.

CASAD, which now has 833 members and 108 foreign members, is an advanced national think-tank to the Chinese Government and society on major science and technology issues.

It is worth mentioning here that the VC Asif Khan is the holder of Tamgha Imtiaz.

He remained VC of Karakoram University for more than three years and life time fellow of Geological society of London.

He did PhD from Imperial College, London while four international Post-Docs from western institutions.