UrduPoint.com

VC UoS Calls On Chinese Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

VC UoS calls on Chinese ambassador

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas called on Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Thursday.

He briefed the ambassador about the University of Sargodha (UoS) since its inception in 2002 and activities of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies and the Confucius Institute in the university.

Vice Chancellor Dr Qaisar Abbas shared his future plans for introducing skills-based education in the university through collaborating with Chinese organizations like Tang International Chinese Education.

Ambassador Nong Rong appreciated the China Studies Programme of the university and assured of full support in future endeavors of the UoS.

Dr Fazalur Rahman, Director of Pakistan Institute of China Studies, Dr Gu, Agriculture Commissionerat the Chinese Embassy, and Ms Wang Yiqui also attended the meeting.

