UrduPoint.com

VC UoT Calls On Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

Vice Chancellor University of Turbat (UoT) Prof, Dr. Jan Muhammad Baloch called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Turbat (UoT) Prof, Dr. Jan Muhammad Baloch called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday.

They discussed functioning of University of Turbat and Panjgur Campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr, Jan Muhammad Baloch briefed Mir Asadullah Baloch about the educational activities of the university and the administrative affairs, explained problems being faced by them.

A spokesman of UoT said the VC also expressed his gratitude to the Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch for his support for making the campus functional.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch announced allotment of 2,000 acres of land in Sabzab Makoi Dun for Panjgur University to construct a university in near future.

It should be noted that the act of giving full university status to Panjgur Campus is under legal process under the supervision of Mir Asadullah Baloch which would be passed by Balochistan Assembly soon.

In the meeting, Mir Asadullah Baloch said it was his vision to establish a university in Panjgur where thousands of students could pursue higher education, adding, students of Washuk, Nag, Basima and Kharan would also be facilitated through it.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Education Agriculture Turbat Kharan Panjgur

Recent Stories

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Gre ..

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokespers ..

3 minutes ago
 Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter c ..

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

3 minutes ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

3 minutes ago
 AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

3 minutes ago
 Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers ..

Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

6 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finl ..

NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finland, Sweden to Choose Own Secu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.