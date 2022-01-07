VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

Vice Chancellor University of Turbat (UoT) Prof, Dr. Jan Muhammad Baloch called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Turbat (UoT) Prof, Dr. Jan Muhammad Baloch called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday.

They discussed functioning of University of Turbat and Panjgur Campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr, Jan Muhammad Baloch briefed Mir Asadullah Baloch about the educational activities of the university and the administrative affairs, explained problems being faced by them.

A spokesman of UoT said the VC also expressed his gratitude to the Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch for his support for making the campus functional.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch announced allotment of 2,000 acres of land in Sabzab Makoi Dun for Panjgur University to construct a university in near future.

It should be noted that the act of giving full university status to Panjgur Campus is under legal process under the supervision of Mir Asadullah Baloch which would be passed by Balochistan Assembly soon.

In the meeting, Mir Asadullah Baloch said it was his vision to establish a university in Panjgur where thousands of students could pursue higher education, adding, students of Washuk, Nag, Basima and Kharan would also be facilitated through it.