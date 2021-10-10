UrduPoint.com

VC UOT Chairs Syndicate Meeting To Discuss Relocation Of Main Campus

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

VC UOT chairs syndicate meeting to discuss relocation of main campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Technology (UOT) Nowshera, Prof. Dr. Zaffar M Khan Sunday chaired a syndicate meeting to discuss various issues including relocation of the main campus.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Higher Edution Commission (HEC), Higher education Department (HED), Industries, establishment, finance Department KP and others, said a press release.

The meeting took several important decisions for the betterment of the University.

A detailed discussion took place on the issue of relocation of the University's main campus to another government owned facility and member of the meeting submitted several important suggestions in this regard.

The proposal of acquiring TEVETA Shaheen's setup bring maintained at Nowshera was also discussed and members gave invaluable suggestions.

In addition to this, different administrative and financial matters were discussed in detail. The forum was also informed about the progress of the university.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Progress Nowshera HEC Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

16 minutes ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

46 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.