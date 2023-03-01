UrduPoint.com

VC UoT Dr. Jan Muhammad Presided 15th Meeting Of ASRB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 11:40 PM

VC UoT Dr. Jan Muhammad presided 15th meeting of ASRB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat (UoT) Professor Dr. Jan Muhammad on Wednesday said that with the collective efforts of the faculty members and administrative staff, the university was leading towards meeting the research standards.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized for more efforts and deliberations for the further promotion of research activities in the university.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 15th meeting of Advanced Studies & Research board (ASRB) of UoT, which was held in the video conference room of the university.

Dean Academics Dr. Adeel Ahmed has presented the agenda of the meeting for deliberation and decision that included confirmation of the minutes of the 14th meeting of ASRB, thesis submitted by MS/MPhil Scholars, thesis evaluation reports, synopsis, and viva reports of MPhil scholars of Institute of Balochi, Language and Culture, Management Sciences and Department of Chemistry for deliberation and decision.

The forum awarded ten scholars with MPhil degrees in the department of Chemistry. The meeting was attended by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans, Director QEC, Director ORIC, Controller of Examinations, Principals of Affiliated Colleges, and other members of the ASRB.

