VC UoT Inaugurates 3-day Training Workshop
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, on Monday, inaugurated a three-day training workshop focused on “Secretarial Skills and Professional Development” at the University of Turbat (UoT)
The Primary purpose of the workshop was to enhance administrative excellence at all administrative units of the University of Turbat. The staff from various administrative sections of the University took part in the workshop.
Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that students, faculty, and administrative staff are the main pillars of the university. He underscored the pivotal role played by the administrative staff in the progress of the institution.
He urged the participants to be actively involved in each session of the workshop to produce productive outcomes.
The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to Manzoor Hussain, the workshop's resource person and Director of HRM at BUITEMS, Quetta, for dedicating valuable time from his busy schedule to share expertise with the University of Turbat's administrative staff. Dr.Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at the UoT outlined the objectives of the training workshop.
APP/ask.
