VC. UOT Nowshera Discusses Relocation Of Varsity's Campus

Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology Nowshera (UOT) , Prof. Dr. Zaffar M Khan on Friday chaired syndicate meeting to discuss various issues including relocation of the main campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :

The meeting was attended by representatives of Higher Edution Commission (HEC), Higher education Department (HED), Industries , establishment , finance Department KP and others, says a press release.

The meeting took several important decisions for the betterment of the University. A detailed discussion took place on the issue of relocation of the University's main campus to another government owned facility and member of the meeting submitted several important suggestions in this regard.

The nominee of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court clarified various legal aspects of the issue.

The proposal of acquiring TEVETA Shaheen's setup bring maintained at Nowshera was also discussed and members gave invaluable suggestions.

In addition to this , different administrative and financial matters were discussed in detail. The forum was also informed about the progress of the university. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks.

