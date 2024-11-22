Open Menu

VC, UoT Pays Tribute To Balochi Poet & Writer Shahdad Chahsari

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

VC, UoT pays tribute to Balochi poet & writer Shahdad Chahsari

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan expressed deep grief and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shahdad Chahsari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan expressed deep grief and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shahdad Chahsari.

He was a renowned poet and writer of Balochi language and literature, and a prominent social & political figure.

In his condolence message, he stated that Balochi literature has lost a distinguished figure with the demise of Shahdad Chahsari, whose literary contributions have left an enduring mark on the Balochi language and literature.

He further said that his poetry and other scholarly works would keep his soul alive for generations to come.

In this hour of profound grief and loss, Dr. Gul Hasan extended his deepest sympathy and solidarity with Shaihaq Shahdad, Special Secretary, Government of Balochistan & former DC Quetta, and the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Turbat Family Government

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan