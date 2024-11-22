VC, UoT pays tribute to Balochi poet & writer Shahdad Chahsari

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan expressed deep grief and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shahdad Chahsari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan expressed deep grief and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shahdad Chahsari.

He was a renowned poet and writer of Balochi language and literature, and a prominent social & political figure.

In his condolence message, he stated that Balochi literature has lost a distinguished figure with the demise of Shahdad Chahsari, whose literary contributions have left an enduring mark on the Balochi language and literature.

He further said that his poetry and other scholarly works would keep his soul alive for generations to come.

In this hour of profound grief and loss, Dr. Gul Hasan extended his deepest sympathy and solidarity with Shaihaq Shahdad, Special Secretary, Government of Balochistan & former DC Quetta, and the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.