UrduPoint.com

VC Urges Agricultural Scientists To Expedite Efforts For Combating Agricultural Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

VC urges agricultural scientists to expedite efforts for combating agricultural challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.

He was addressing a deans and directors meeting at the syndicate room here on Friday. He lauded the measures being taken on the part of the government for the development of agricultural sector which is the backbone of economy and directly linked to poverty alleviation. He said that new IT innovations will be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff.

Talking about the UAF management, he said that the UAF is implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system as step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work and to meet the demands of modern era.

He said that soon all the departments in the university will be connected through the latest system of ERP after which there will be no need to move the pile of files. He said that this would not only save the time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery. He said that the space committee had come up with recommendations to effectively address the university departmental space issues. He urged the departments concerned to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the applicants in the entrance test that will be held on Sunday.

Related Topics

Enterprise Sunday All Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

4 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.