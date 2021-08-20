VC urges agricultural scientists to expedite efforts for combating agricultural challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems of the farming community.

He was addressing a deans and directors meeting at the syndicate room here on Friday. He lauded the measures being taken on the part of the government for the development of agricultural sector which is the backbone of economy and directly linked to poverty alleviation. He said that new IT innovations will be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff.

Talking about the UAF management, he said that the UAF is implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system as step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work and to meet the demands of modern era.

He said that soon all the departments in the university will be connected through the latest system of ERP after which there will be no need to move the pile of files. He said that this would not only save the time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery. He said that the space committee had come up with recommendations to effectively address the university departmental space issues. He urged the departments concerned to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the applicants in the entrance test that will be held on Sunday.