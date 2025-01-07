VC Urges For Collaboration To Secure Institution's Bright Future
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday stressed the importance of unity and collective effort for the future of the university.
Speaking as the chief guest, Dr. Khushk expressed his long-standing relationship with the faculty and staff, referring to them as his "family" and emphasizing that only by working together can they overcome challenges and achieve success.
He expressed such views while speaking on occasion of the 50 house building loans and 50 cycles draw event held here at Benazir Chair SALU Khairpur.
Reflecting on his tenure, the Vice Chancellor shared that when he first joined the university, he was informed about its financial challenges. He highlighted that while the situation had been difficult, the administration had made significant strides in addressing these issues and would continue to move forward.
“We must work together and support one another to cope with the current situation. We are working 16 hours out of 24 hours to make things better,” VC said.
He also highlighted recent achievements, including the early release of annual examination results—an unprecedented move—and the distribution of commutation funds directly to employees' accounts. He encouraged the staff to share in the collective success and continue supporting the university’s initiatives.
Prof Dr Khushk also revealed plans to open new campuses in different districts, provided funding becomes available, and highlighted the ongoing signing of MOUs with other institutions to establish new departments and online courses.
“Together, we can create a better university. If we are united, we can accomplish anything,” he concluded.
At end, a lucky draw event was held offering 50 house building loans and 50 cycles to lucky winners.
