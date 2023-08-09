VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperity of motherland

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto called for joint efforts for development and prosperity of the motherland

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto called for joint efforts for development and prosperity of the motherland.

He was addressing a delegation of students at his office on Wednesday.

Speaking the delegation, the VC said that today's Pakistan was the strongest than ever and the credit went to the armed forces and the people who rendered sacrifices.

The VC urged the need to promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of the nation by turning despondency into hope.

Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences, she said and added that let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivingsHe said that we need to identify and resolve our problems without losing any hope as Pakistan's future was bright.

Dr Ibupoto further said that we must understand the value and respect of our beloved country. He said that Pakistan was the second blessed country where young people were in majority.