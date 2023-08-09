Open Menu

VC Urges Joint Efforts For Development & Prosperity Of Motherland

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 08:06 PM

VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperity of motherland

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto called for joint efforts for development and prosperity of the motherland

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto called for joint efforts for development and prosperity of the motherland.

He was addressing a delegation of students at his office on Wednesday.

Speaking the delegation, the VC said that today's Pakistan was the strongest than ever and the credit went to the armed forces and the people who rendered sacrifices.

The VC urged the need to promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivings and secure the future of the nation by turning despondency into hope.

Let us join hands for development and prosperity of the motherland by keeping aside our differences, she said and added that let us promote love and harmony by overcoming hatred and misgivingsHe said that we need to identify and resolve our problems without losing any hope as Pakistan's future was bright.

Dr Ibupoto further said that we must understand the value and respect of our beloved country. He said that Pakistan was the second blessed country where young people were in majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Love

Recent Stories

Senate session adjourned indefinitely

Senate session adjourned indefinitely

3 minutes ago
 Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

6 minutes ago
 Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured anothe ..

Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

6 minutes ago
 Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

6 minutes ago
 Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railway ..

Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

6 minutes ago
 Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks ci ..

Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks citizens

6 minutes ago
India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 CTD releases sketch of facilitator of Khyber mosqu ..

CTD releases sketch of facilitator of Khyber mosque blast

4 minutes ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

16 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah inaugurates electricity resumption ..

Khursheed Shah inaugurates electricity resumption at NJHP

4 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive continues

Polio vaccination drive continues

4 minutes ago
 PM announces package to facilitate Overseas Pakist ..

PM announces package to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis with multiple initiatives ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan