VC urges SMIU employees to play role in development of university

Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that employees play a role in the growth and development of the institution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that employees play a role in the growth and development of the institution.

He said SMIU was growing very fast due to the support of its all employees whether they were faculty members, officers or lower staff.

He said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the SMIU Employees Welfare Association (SMIUEWA).

The vice chancellor said SMIU was our pride and historic institution, hence it must be served with honesty and dedication.

He said that it was a good sign that all the associations of SMIU’s employees were working side by side with the administration for the development of the university. “I believe in a dialogue, not in the conflict and I consider employees of SMIU like my own sons, brothers, sisters and daughters, but just want their dedication and honesty toward their designed duties,” the vice chancellor said.

Dr. Sahrai said SMIU is meeting its 50 per cent expenditures from its own generated resources and that day will come when we shall run our university with the help of our own generated 100 per cent resources.

The vice chancellor further said some basic problems of the employees of the university have been resolved, while the rest matters will also be resolved soon.

“I believe that all matters of employees must be resolved according to the rules and regulations of the university,” the vice chancellor said and maintained that to make the institutions strong the forums of the institutions must be made strong rather than an individual.

He said if an institution gets a weak administrator, but strong forums exist there, the institution may work without any major loss and disturbance.

Appreciating the role of Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor of SMIU, the vice chancellor said due to his and his team’s support the SMIU had achieved success in many areas including research and academic activities. Also, they organised a successful 1st SMIU Global Congress and five international conferences this year that boosted the image of the university.

He also appreciated the role of Abdul Waheed Jatoi, president of the officers’ association, Dr. Akbar Ali Chandio, president of the SMIU Model school Teachers Association and Zulfikar Ali Mallah, president of SMIUEWA playing for the betterment of the university.

Dr. Sahrai said SMIU’s students are very talented and intelligent, which shows that the teachers of the university are the best. He congratulated teachers’ on the World Teachers’ Day.