VC Urges youth to Follow Footsteps Of Quaid-e-Azam

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has urged the youth to follow the footsteps of Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, said a release here on Monday.

The VC said that the young people are the asset of the country and they can put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. 

He advised them to come forward for education as well as the economic uplift of Pakistan.

