Open Menu

VC Visits Ongoing Annual Exams At Several Colleges Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

VC visits ongoing annual exams at several colleges Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday visited the ongoing annual examinations of (Arts, Commerce, Science & Home Economics) Part-II at the Government Degree College, Karondi and Government Degree College, Thari Mirwah.

He also visited the various blocks set for appearing candidates during the visit.

Talking to the appearing candidates, Ibupoto remarked that education is an agent of change, a source of awareness and pursuit of knowledge which contributes positively in nation-building, socio-economic development and technological advancement.

He said the advanced nations developed owing to their quality education as a result, they are sound in pace of development, he added. Dr Ibupoto stressed the candidates to avoid copying culture and unfair means in the examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor felt his entire satisfaction on the arrangement made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations at the colleges.

Related Topics

Education Visit Khairpur Commerce Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi I ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be ren ..

17 minutes ago
 DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and in ..

DFM, Tawasal partner to boost accessibility and investor engagement

17 minutes ago
 Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development ..

Trakhees reports 19% growth in special development areas&#039; transactions in Q ..

31 minutes ago
 Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for cle ..

Hydrogen Council grows in size as momentum for clean hydrogen soars; welcomes th ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Ac ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy&#039;s Board of Trustees

32 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

Dubai to host Medlab Middle East in February 2024

32 minutes ago
Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions ..

Dubai records 116,116 new real estate transactions worth AED429.67 billion in 9 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

2 hours ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

2 hours ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

2 hours ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

3 hours ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan