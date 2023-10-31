VC visits ongoing annual exams at several colleges Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday visited the ongoing annual examinations of (Arts, Commerce, Science & Home Economics) Part-II at the Government Degree College, Karondi and Government Degree College, Thari Mirwah.

He also visited the various blocks set for appearing candidates during the visit.

Talking to the appearing candidates, Ibupoto remarked that education is an agent of change, a source of awareness and pursuit of knowledge which contributes positively in nation-building, socio-economic development and technological advancement.

He said the advanced nations developed owing to their quality education as a result, they are sound in pace of development, he added. Dr Ibupoto stressed the candidates to avoid copying culture and unfair means in the examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor felt his entire satisfaction on the arrangement made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations at the colleges.