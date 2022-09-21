VC visits under-construction campus of Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas visited the under-construction Allama Iqbal Campus of the university and reviewed the pace of work.

University College of Engineering and Technology and College of Law would be shifted to the new campus.

The campus has been constructed on an area of about 50 acres in Chak 51-SB with funds provided by the Higher education Department, Government of Punjab and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

During the visit, the vice-chancellor was briefed by two officials of relevant departments -- Malik Ahmad Yar and Umeer Ashraf about completion of the boundary wall, academic block, and electrical works as well as the administration block at the Allama Iqbal campus.