UrduPoint.com

VC Visits Under-construction Campus Of Sargodha University

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

VC visits under-construction campus of Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas visited the under-construction Allama Iqbal Campus of the university and reviewed the pace of work.

University College of Engineering and Technology and College of Law would be shifted to the new campus.

The campus has been constructed on an area of about 50 acres in Chak 51-SB with funds provided by the Higher education Department, Government of Punjab and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

During the visit, the vice-chancellor was briefed by two officials of relevant departments -- Malik Ahmad Yar and Umeer Ashraf about completion of the boundary wall, academic block, and electrical works as well as the administration block at the Allama Iqbal campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Government Of Punjab Visit Sargodha HEC Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

42 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.