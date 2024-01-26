VC visits vaccination camp for livestock organized by SAU, Livestock Department

The Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Mari inspected the two-week vaccination camp organized by the SAU and Livestock Department to treat diseases in cattle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Mari inspected the two-week vaccination camp organized by the SAU and Livestock Department to treat diseases in cattle.

The University spokesman informed on Friday that the Department of Veterinary Medicine of SAU has started fortnightly "Free Deworming and Vaccination Camp" for stomach worms, various diseases and vaccinations in cattle within the radius of 25 Kilometers of the University, under the AAP project of the Department of Livestock and Fisheries.

Talking to cattle owners, experts and veterinarians during the visit to the camp, the VC SAU said that due to current weather conditions and other reasons, various diseases were found in animals, therefore with the support of the Sindh government, the experts of SAU were supporting the local cattle owners in the protection of their animals.

Briefing the Vice Chancellor, the organizers said that diagnosis, treatment, medicine and free vaccination of animals were being provided at the camp.

Among the others, Deans Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Amjad Mirani, Dr. Jam Kashif Sahito, Dr. Riaz Ahmed and other experts and a large number of students were present on the occasion.