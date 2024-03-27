VC Women University Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur, has launched spring tree plantation drive on Wednesday.
The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Tahmina Mangan and inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings in the university.
While addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that trees are environment-friendly and provide life to all living beings and their significance needs to be highlighted to increase the number and conservation.
She said that as we all know that the whole world is facing the problem of global warming and to recover from such
problems, planting trees has become one of the few important options.
She said that environmental pollution and temperature is increasing every day due to the highest deforestation rate in the country.
VC Dr Tahmina said that the trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler for animal and human life.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC reserves decision on petition of oath taking of candidates on reserved seats1 minute ago
-
CM’s aide for extending technical, vocational training to seminary students1 minute ago
-
Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin operation against terrorists1 minute ago
-
Weather forecast for city1 minute ago
-
Three held for overcharging citizens1 minute ago
-
Secretary education board opens plantation campaign2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA secures highest category, HEC recognised it's excellent performance2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges to remember deprived segments of society on Eid2 minutes ago
-
Christian Community in Sindh is set to celebrate Easter11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notified power suspension from Pabbi grid11 minutes ago
-
Discussion held on mainstreaming Climate Change adaptation11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner convinces traders to reduce chicken prices12 minutes ago