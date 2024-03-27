Open Menu

VC Women University Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur, has launched spring tree plantation drive on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Tahmina Mangan and inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings in the university.

While addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said that trees are environment-friendly and provide life to all living beings and their significance needs to be highlighted to increase the number and conservation.

She said that as we all know that the whole world is facing the problem of global warming and to recover from such

problems, planting trees has become one of the few important options.

She said that environmental pollution and temperature is increasing every day due to the highest deforestation rate in the country.

VC Dr Tahmina said that the trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions thus making earth cooler for animal and human life.

