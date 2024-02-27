VC Women University Inspects Ongoing Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The first semester examinations at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur are underway in peaceful manner.
Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Tahmina Nangraj visited various departments and inspected the ongoing exams here on Tuesday.
The VC along with Registrar Nadia Samo and Controller of Examinations and other officials visited different departments.
She went in the examinations hall to inspect the ongoing examinations.
Talking to the teachers, VC Dr Tahmina said there was no end of reading and the habit of reading can enable the individuals to grow and develop the right direction, adding, those who gave proper time to their studies, earned good name and fame in the world.
