Open Menu

VC Women University Inspects Ongoing Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:02 PM

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

The first semester examinations at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur are underway in peaceful manner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The first semester examinations at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur are underway in peaceful manner.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Tahmina Nangraj visited various departments and inspected the ongoing exams here on Tuesday.

The VC along with Registrar Nadia Samo and Controller of Examinations and other officials visited different departments.

She went in the examinations hall to inspect the ongoing examinations.

Talking to the teachers, VC Dr Tahmina said there was no end of reading and the habit of reading can enable the individuals to grow and develop the right direction, adding, those who gave proper time to their studies, earned good name and fame in the world.

Related Topics

World Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Reading Women

Recent Stories

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

4 minutes ago
 Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

4 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

4 minutes ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

15 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

15 minutes ago
 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb ..

2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 28

19 minutes ago
Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL a ..

Masood hopeful of giving best performance in PSL at home ground

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

Japan inflation falls to 2% in January

16 minutes ago
 BZU declares MA results of five subjects

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

1 hour ago
 Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs formulation of plan to contro ..

Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan