UrduPoint.com

VC WU Urges Students To Adopt Entrepreneurship As Career

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

VC WU urges students to adopt entrepreneurship as career

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Women University (WU) Professor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Monday urged upon students to engage themselves in entrepreneurship as they could perform business activities in amicable way.

She said this in a seminar on "Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises" held under auspices of Department of Economics, Woman University here. June 27 is marked as day of micro, small and medium Enterprises at global level. The special day was decided by the UN General Assembly with an aim to raise awareness about sustainable development and cooperation among Entreprises in the global economy.

Head of Department Dr Hina Ali also laid importance of the entrepreneurship, its adoption as a career and vast opportunities available in different sectors. She stated that Women University would continue to perform its role in promotion of entrepreneurship in order to empower women. On this occasion, many students were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Business June Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

24 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

36 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

1 hour ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.