VC WU urges students to adopt entrepreneurship as career

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Women University (WU) Professor Dr Uzma Quraishi on Monday urged upon students to engage themselves in entrepreneurship as they could perform business activities in amicable way.

She said this in a seminar on "Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises" held under auspices of Department of Economics, Woman University here. June 27 is marked as day of micro, small and medium Enterprises at global level. The special day was decided by the UN General Assembly with an aim to raise awareness about sustainable development and cooperation among Entreprises in the global economy.

Head of Department Dr Hina Ali also laid importance of the entrepreneurship, its adoption as a career and vast opportunities available in different sectors. She stated that Women University would continue to perform its role in promotion of entrepreneurship in order to empower women. On this occasion, many students were also present.