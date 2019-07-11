UrduPoint.com
VCBahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Gets Three-months Extension

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : The Higher education Department Thursday notified three-months extension in the tenure of Acting Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari.

The notification was issued after approval from Punjab governor/chancellor.

According to the notification, the tenure of Acting VC BZU had been extended for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

