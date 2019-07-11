VCBahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Gets Three-months Extension
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : The Higher education Department Thursday notified three-months extension in the tenure of Acting Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari.
The notification was issued after approval from Punjab governor/chancellor.
According to the notification, the tenure of Acting VC BZU had been extended for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.