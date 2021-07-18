VCs accountability mechanism inevitable: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that accountability and transparency go hand in hand and a mechanism for accountability of universities' vice chancellors in the province was inevitable.

"The trend of setting up private universities has increased through the Private Members' Bill, but I assure you that unless a university meets all the regulatory requirements, it will not be allowed to start admissions," he added.

In an exclusive interview with APP here, the Governor said, "If any complaint comes up against the Vice Chancellor of any university in the province, I shall personally investigate and take action against him." To a question, he said that sexual harassment was a serious issue and the government had zero tolerance policy in this regard, and clear instructions had been issued to all Vice Chancellors in this connection.

To another question, the Governor said, "I have asked the bureaucracy to deal with the affairs of universities without any delay." He observed, if a file stays in the office for months and years, then applicant prefers to find an alternative solution, citing that due to this attitude, a private university got chartered from Uzbekistan in a month.

To a query, the Governor said that establishment of University of Archeology at Harappa would be very useful and he would float this idea before the universities. Since Harappa and Taxila had ancient civilizations of thousands of years, so it would be a revolutionary initiative to attract the attention of tourists and scholars from all over the world. He said that major universities of the province could at least set up their departments or institutes on this subject in Harappa.

The Governor said that Pakistan was among the best five countries in the world which had adopted the best strategy against Corona, adding that Pakistani universities had not allowed education to be hampered by adopting alternative means of teaching in coronavirus.

About merit policy in the universities, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar mentioned, "As Chancellor, I have eliminated ad hoc system from universities and ensured appointments on merit. When I took over as Chancellor, there were temporary Vice Chancellors in 12 public universities. I have appointed permanent Vice Chancellors on merit in every university. In addition, the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Treasurer and Dean were also made permanent and merit was taken into consideration in the whole process." Regarding DRA (Disparity Reduction Allowance), he said that disparity allowance should be given to the employees of Punjab government universities and government funds of universities should be increased.

He underscored that universities should move out of isolation and come at par with international standard of education by broadening their vision and enhancing collaboration with universities around the world.

"I have also talked to some American universities about implementing mutual partnership," he disclosed.

"I have asked the universities to ensure internships for agricultural graduates," he said, asserting that Agricultural The University of Faisalabad and other universities do not issue degrees to their studentsunless they have worked with a farmhouse or a large landowner for a year, he said.

Students having grievances against any private university should contact the Governor's House for their redressal, he added.