VCs affirm to resolve universities academic & misconduct issues: Dr Banuri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri on Tuesday said multiple initiatives were afoot to effectively resolve current issues of universities i.e. financial constraints, specific cases of misconduct, and ensuring conducive environment for students.

Addressing a media-briefing, he highlighted the key points discussed in the Vice Chancellor's Committee meeting and said it focused on major issues being, faced by the higher educational institutions in the country.

He briefed that the VCs expressed displeasure over an incident at Federal urdu University for Science and Technology Islamabad campus wherein its VC was manhandled by a group of students.

The Chairman HEC said that VCs were unanimous that these incidents should not recur in future.

Dr Banuri said the Vice Chancellors vowed that necessary steps be taken to ensure protection of students' rights, besides providing peaceful environment for study at campuses.

He said the VCs re-affirmed to control such recent incidents at Bahria University, COMSATS University, Benazir Bhutto University and Balochsitan University. HEC's previous policy about harassment cases had some flaws which were now being revised to make it more effective, he added.

He said "We had written letters to the universities and provided them interim guidelines to ensure the safety of students at campuses." "Efforts were underway for medical and psychological care of the students", he added.

He pointed out that specific steps were being taken for the students counseling as well.

Regarding quality education, the HEC Chairman underlined the need of providing skilled education to students to enabling them to work for overall development of society.

"We are going to revamp the under-graduate education to improve quality education. We will make practical work, compulsory for the students to boost their market-oriented skills" he remarked.

He also said that HEC will build up university sports programme by investing in the higher educational level sports so that the students could prove their abilities in this sector.

Dr Banuri said that HEC will revamp its research programme and launch a National Challenge Fund to resolve societal issues. By initiating Local Challenge Funds programme, the research students would be directed to conduct research to resolve the district level issues, he added.

Similarly, a programme Innovation Research Fund was also being initiated under which the students would be able to put up their ideas in the market, he said.

He said financial constraints was a hurdle in achieving the desired goals in higher education. The deduction in the HEC budget due to financial constraints and poor quality of education were the two major challenges currently being faced by HEC which needed to be resolved on war-footing basis.

"We were in contact with the government and hope the planning commission would allocate a handsome package for the HEC", he added.

To a question, Dr Banuri said that HEC had signed an agreement with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with an objective to provide scholarships to the deserving students.

Replying another question, he said that around three harassment cases on monthly basis were being reported to HEC. Tough measures were being taken at universities level to control such incidents, he added.

He explained that a mechanism was also being worked out to further improve reading/translation skills of students and the faculty by inculcating special techniques.

To another query, he said the ratio of scholars who returned from abroad after completing their higher education, was around 97 percent.

Only three percent scholars had skipped during their foreign scholarships,he said and added the HEC had filed cases against them and offeredthem to return the amount with 25 percent additional charges.