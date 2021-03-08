VCs ask SAU students to take parts in modern academic activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellors of leading universities of the country recommended the students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam to take part in modern education and research, saying that instead of setting an example for other countries, new ideas and suggestions should be developed to compete with them.

Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Ali and Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum have emphasized this while delivering their lectures at the first phase of Popular Lectures arranged by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Monday.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Ali said the youth of Sindh have great potential, but they have to get out of the feeling of deprivation before expressing themselves.

Buildings and laboratories are not institutions, but teachers, researchers, scholars and students are, in fact, institutions," he said.

Dr Muhammad Ali said India was busy in building institutions when we had shrines and mausoleums being built, so we have to set our priorities and when we start researching new ideas and goals, the destination is not far away.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayoom said the world was on the way of technology and now digitalization, so innovation in agriculture must be adopted. He said that new research, food security, climate change, Research and focus on crop patterns, satellite GIC system, value addition, new varieties and international marketing are required, because agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy.

He said that the youth of Sindh will have to rely on state-of-the-art technology with a sense of maturity. He said that for the prosperity of the people of the country, agricultural production and marketing must be developed on a modern basis. He said that we want the youth of Sindh to be active, so the activities in the laboratories, fields and classrooms of the university should be of high standard.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has termed the presence of both Vice Chancellors as an honor for the university adding that the students should take opportunity of their experiences and utilize the same in their research activities.

He said the graduates of the university are our future and from them scientists, experts, teachers and leaders have been born therefore they should carry out one's research in accordance with the requirements and regulations of modern research.

Among others, eminent intellectual Inam Sheikh, Deans Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr. Abdullah Arijo and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar were also present on the occasion.