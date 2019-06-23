VCs' Committee to discuss peace building on university campuses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Karachi University will host a meeting of Vice Chancellors' Committee of Pakistan here on Monday to discuss Best Practices for Peace Building on University Campuses.

The event will be held at Vice Chancellor's Secretariat, KU campus will be presided over by Chairman of the Committee and VC of Quaid e Azam University, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and co-chaired by Prof. Khalid M Iraqi, VC of Karachi University.

VCs of different public as well as private universities from across the country are expected to attend the program and deliberate upon the issue closely linked to improve academic atmosphere at centres of higher learning.