VCs for sensitizing students about COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The vice chancellors (VCs) at a meeting held here Friday called upon the university heads to sensitize students and create awareness about coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellors Committee Chairman Dr Muhammad Ali and attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, heads of all public and private universities, either in person or through video-conference.

HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri emphasised taking urgent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which has turned into a worldwide epidemic. He said the HEC has issued its guidelines related to safety of students.

He said tangible measures are required to safeguard students and provide them with a safe and productive environment.

He also underlined that critical issues, like harassment on campuses, have emerged in the higher education scenario.

"We cannot allow any issue to pollute the learning environment at our universities. As educators, the responsibility lies upon all of us to provide a safe and productive environment to our students", he added.

He stressed the need for the harassment committees to work for resolution of the complaints.

Vice Chancellors Committee Chairman Dr Muhammad Ali said it is obligatory upon the university heads to sensitize students and create awareness about COVID-19.

He said harassment is a very sensitive issue and all the vice chancellors are on board regarding the need for steps to address it.

He observed that the authorities dealing with harassment issues must be very careful of false allegations while ensuring punishment to the real culprits.

Mehergarh Executive Director Maleha Hussain briefed the vice chancellors about the gravity of sexual harassment challenge.

She said sexual harassment is considered a taboo in Pakistani society, which is why many of cases are suppressed due to stigmas associated with it.

The surge of harassment cases in universities is a matter of grave concern, she said adding, the lack of implementation of HEC's anti-harassment policy has rendered the challenge severer.

She said the HEC is revising its policy on harassment to make more effective and feasible.

PIMS Coordinator Prof Dr Naseem Akhtar shared a detailed presentation on preventive measures to deal with COVID-19 by creating awareness among faculty and students.

She said the virus spreads due to respiratory droplets released when the patients sneeze or cough as well as through contact with the virus-infected patients and things.

She said the symptoms of infection include cough, flu, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

All the vice chancellors took part in the discussions, expressing their views on the issues pertaining to restoration of student unions, funding formula, access and quality, university autonomy, and sexual harassment.

The also deliberated on the steps needed to prevent spread of COVID-19 and address sexual harassment challenge. They emphasised practical steps to avoid harassment cases in the future.