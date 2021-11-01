UrduPoint.com

VCs Meeting Reviews Undergraduate, PhD Policies

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:53 PM

VCs meeting reviews undergraduate, PhD policies

A three-day meeting of the Vice Chancellors and Rectors of public and private universities was held to review HEC's Undergraduate Education Policy as well as Policy on PhD Programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A three-day meeting of the Vice Chancellors and Rectors of public and private universities was held to review HEC's Undergraduate Education Policy as well as Policy on PhD Programmes.

In addition to discussion on both these policies, the meeting also included briefings on Higher Education Development Programme, various initiatives of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE), initiatives for universities under Kamyab Jawan Programme, Tree-10 bill, Framework for Online and Distance Learning Education, Amendments proposed to the Pakistan University sports board (PUSB), and Interventions required for improving undergraduate education employ-ability.

The observations of Vice Chancellors regarding different components of both Undergraduate and PhD policies were deliberated and recorded, and will be placed before the Commission, HEC's governing body, for consideration.

Furthermore, it is stated that both the Undergraduate Education Policy as well as Policy on PhD Programmes were already deferred on July 15, 2021, until Fall 2022, and further guidance in this regard will be extended in light of the decision of the Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education July HEC

Recent Stories

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

6 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

21 minutes ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to suppor ..

Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

36 minutes ago
 Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversi ..

Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion in energ ..

36 minutes ago
 VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary Universi ..

VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary University partner to train UAE&#039;s ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.