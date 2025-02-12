Open Menu

VCs Of Four Universities Visit UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellors from four prestigious universities in Punjab paid a special visit to

the University of Sargodha to observe its rapid progress, successful projects,

academic and research advancements, institutional reforms, and ongoing

infrastructural developments.

The visiting delegation included Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor of University of Gujrat,

Prof Dr Muhammad Inayat, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila,

Prof Dr Akif Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Lahore,

and Prof Dr Sajjad Mubeen Vice Chancellor of University of Okara.

They were warmly welcomed by Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of

the University of Sargodha.

Vice Chancellor UoS Dr Abbas briefed them on the university’s remarkable progress,

highlighting its academic and research initiatives designed to align with industry demands.

He emphasized that the institution's focus on market-driven programmes has significantly

contributed to economic and social development.

He shared that the University of Sargodha had achieved a distinguished position in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) rankings, owing to the dedication and expertise of its faculty members.

He reiterated the university’s commitment to student success, stating, "Students are our top priority

as they hold the key to national development."

The vice chancellor also highlighted the university’s transition to solar energy, leading to

significant energy conservation.

He discussed the establishment of an Incubation Center to nurture young talent and help them

integrate into the market.

Additionally, he revealed that the university has registered over 400,000 alumni, marking

a major institutional milestone.

During their visit, the vice chancellors explored key university facilities, including the Multi-Purpose

Hall’s History Wall (1929-Present), University Gym, Cafeterias, Incubation Center, Academic Block, and Wazir Agha library.

The delegation praised the modern infrastructure and innovative projects, acknowledging the University of Sargodha as a model institution in higher education.

Senior officials, including Chief Librarian Dr Asif Javed, Director of sports Mehar Ahmed Khan Harl, Chief Security Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Secretary to the Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ahmed, were also present.

