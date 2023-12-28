VCs of Institute of Arts and Culture Lahore, AITU visit GCWU

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Vice chancellors (VCs) of Institute of Arts and Culture Lahore, and American International Theism University (AITU), USA, Prof. Dr. Ijaz A. Qureshi and Prof. Dr. Ehab El Shamy visited the Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot, here on Thursday.

GCWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi warmly welcomed the guests. Areas of mutual interests were discussed and it was decided that the GCWUS and AITU-USA would collaborate for research and development and open avenues for mutual student and faculty exchange programmes as well.

Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences GCWU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas and Director Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq also emphasised mutual collaboration as need of the hour.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ehab El Shamy presented the Award of Excellence on the behalf of AITU to the Vice Chancellor GCWU Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi in the recognition of her services and contributions in the field of science and technology.

Dr. Zarrin expressed her sincere gratitude towards guests and also offered souvenirs, sponsored by Dr. Frigz International along with university mementos as a token of appreciation and remembrance for the visiting guests.

Manager ORIC Sohaib Saleem and Deputy Registrar Tajalli Fatima were also present.