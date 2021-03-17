UrduPoint.com
VCs Of Seven Universities Appointed

Wed 17th March 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities Wednesday appointed Vice Chancellors in seven universities of the province.

According to a notification issued here by Higher education Department KP stated that Prof. Dr. Gul Majid Khan, Tendured Professor, Department of Pharmacy Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad has been appointed as Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Peshawar for a period of three years.

Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar has been assigned additional charge of the Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Swat, Prof. Dr. Zahir Shah Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences University of Agriculture Peshawar appointed as Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Chitral for a period of three years.

Similarly, Prof.

Dr. Amin Badsha Professor Emeritus (Rtd) Department of Chemistry Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad appointed as Vice Chancellor University of Buner for a period of three years, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Peshawar has been appointed as Vice Chancellor FATA Univerisyt Dara Adam Khel FR Kohat for a period of three years, Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen has been appointed as Vice Chancellor Women University Mardan for a period of three years, Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq Acting VC Khyber Medical University Peshawar appointed as VC Khyber Medical University Peshawar for a period of three years and Prof Dr Muhammad Mujahid Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur as Rector Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur for a period of three years with immediate effect.

