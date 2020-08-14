VCs urge effective empowerment of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellors (VCs) from 13 universities across Pakistan have urged on effective engagement and empowerment of youth during a webinar organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters and other partner universities.

The webinar was comprised of three sessions.

During the first session, the youth from various universities, presented certain recommendations aimed at effective engagement at university campuses and real empowerment of youth as important segment of the society.

These recommendations included strengthening campus based student societies/clubs, inculcating values of active and responsible citizenship, peace, tolerance, harmony co-existence, creativity, innovation and critical thinking among youth, provision of mentorship, psychological and career counseling at all levels of education, acceptance and respect for minorities rights, promoting culture of dialogue.

The other recommendations are linking youth with art and literature through organizing campus based literary events, equipping students with sound digital, technological and soft skills through modernising curriculum and introduction of compulsory courses on civic education, acceptance for diversity, emotional intelligence, stress management & conflict resolution.

During second and third sessions, these recommendations were shared by the youth representatives with the Vice-Chancellors and Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters.

The vice chancellors appreciated the recommendations and ensured their cooperation in their effective implementation.

They also agreed unanimously to the proposal of award of roll of honours and gold medals for the talented students from student societies with extraordinary performance in co-curricular and sports on annual basis.

The speakers of the webinar included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and Chairman Vice Chancellor Committee Pakistan , Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Vice Chancellor National Skill University Islamabad, Prof. Dr Yousuf Khushk Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Islamabad, Prof. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vic Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro, Prof. Dr Akhtar Baloch Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, Prof.Dr.Aslam Syed renowned Social Scientist,Germany(key note speaker) Prof.Dr.Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore,Prof Dr.Razia Sultan Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Prof.Vali Uddin Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University Engineering & Technology Karachi, Prof. Dr Saleem Mazhar Pro Vice Chancellor University of the Punjab Lahore and youth representatives Nayab Mir and Fareed Ahmad. Muhammad Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan welcomed the guest speaker while Shabbir Hussain Director Liasion Inter University Consortium conducted the proceeding of the webinar.

