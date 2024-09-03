Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said on Tuesday that vector surveillance

of 2328 hotspots was being carried out across the district to prevent the spread

of dengue virus.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response

Committee for Dengue Prevention here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting reviewed the preventive measures taken to combat dengue.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to support the

government's efforts in preventing dengue.

He informed that 121 larvae had so far been identified and disposed of across

the district.

During the current year, indoor vector surveillance at over 1.2 million households,

while sweeping of 418,640 outdoor hotspots has been carried out.

Additionally, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams have been deployed for dengue

prevention and vector surveillance across the district. Specific indoor and outdoor

teams have been assigned in Tehsil Lodhran, Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur.

He stressed that the district administration and citizens should work together

for complete and effective dengue prevention.

He urged the citizens to install protective nets on doors and windows to prevent

mosquitoes and ensure that no water was accumulated in their homes.

District Health Officer and Focal Person for Dengue Dr. Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director

Food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments attended

the meeting.