Vector Surveillance Of 2328 Hotspots Being Conducted In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said on Tuesday that vector surveillance
of 2328 hotspots was being carried out across the district to prevent the spread
of dengue virus.
He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response
Committee for Dengue Prevention here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.
The meeting reviewed the preventive measures taken to combat dengue.
The DC urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to support the
government's efforts in preventing dengue.
He informed that 121 larvae had so far been identified and disposed of across
the district.
During the current year, indoor vector surveillance at over 1.2 million households,
while sweeping of 418,640 outdoor hotspots has been carried out.
Additionally, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams have been deployed for dengue
prevention and vector surveillance across the district. Specific indoor and outdoor
teams have been assigned in Tehsil Lodhran, Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur.
He stressed that the district administration and citizens should work together
for complete and effective dengue prevention.
He urged the citizens to install protective nets on doors and windows to prevent
mosquitoes and ensure that no water was accumulated in their homes.
District Health Officer and Focal Person for Dengue Dr. Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director
Food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments attended
the meeting.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newborn body found16 minutes ago
-
Exhibition "Matrix of Life: Impressions and Iterations" to conclude on Wednesday26 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders and organizations urge UN to address Kashmir dispute26 minutes ago
-
Model roads designated as no-go areas for helmetless motorcyclists26 minutes ago
-
Naegleria virus claims one life in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
AIOU inaugurates Adult Literacy Center26 minutes ago
-
CM Inspection Team chairperson visits Multan36 minutes ago
-
PHA starts horticulture work on reclaimed land36 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand scope of country’s largest nutrition programme56 minutes ago
-
Plan devised to bring barren land for cultivation under Green Pakistan Initiative: NA told1 hour ago
-
Talented youth,' a valuable asset of country': CM1 hour ago
-
Chairperson task force visited various markets1 hour ago