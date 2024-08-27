Vector Surveillance Of 2328 Hotspots Being Made To Prevent Dengue
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held to review the preventive measures taken to combat dengue in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rauf Mahr here on Tuesday.
The DC informed that vector surveillance was being conducted at 2,328 hotspots across the district, during which 121 larvae have been identified and disposed of.
During the ongoing year, indoor vector surveillance had been conducted at over 1.2 million households, while sweeping of 418,640 outdoor hotspots.
Additionally, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams were deployed for dengue prevention and vector surveillance across the district.
Specific indoor and outdoor teams were assigned in Tehsil Lodhran, Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur.
He stressed that the district administration and citizens should work together for complete and effective dengue prevention.
He urged the citizens to install protective nets on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes and ensure that no water was accumulated in their homes.
Executive District Officer Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer and Focal Person for Dengue Dr. Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.
