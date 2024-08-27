Open Menu

Vector Surveillance Of 2328 Hotspots Being Made To Prevent Dengue

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being made to prevent dengue

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held to review the preventive measures taken to combat dengue in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rauf Mahr here on Tuesday.

The DC informed that vector surveillance was being conducted at 2,328 hotspots across the district, during which 121 larvae have been identified and disposed of.

During the ongoing year, indoor vector surveillance had been conducted at over 1.2 million households, while sweeping of 418,640 outdoor hotspots.

Additionally, 279 indoor and 73 outdoor teams were deployed for dengue prevention and vector surveillance across the district.

Specific indoor and outdoor teams were assigned in Tehsil Lodhran, Kehror Pakka, and Dunyapur.

He stressed that the district administration and citizens should work together for complete and effective dengue prevention.

He urged the citizens to install protective nets on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes and ensure that no water was accumulated in their homes.

Executive District Officer Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer and Focal Person for Dengue Dr. Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director food Authority Tahir Saeed, and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Lodhran From Million

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

8 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

8 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

8 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

10 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

10 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

10 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

10 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

10 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

10 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

10 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

10 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan