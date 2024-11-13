Veda Bus Service from Nishtar-I to phase-II inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Veda Bus Service, a new transit initiative aimed at easing transportation between Nishtar Hospital-I and Nishtar Hospital phase-II, has officially launched in Multan here on Wednesday.

The service was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani, who also took a journey on the bus to experience the service firsthand.

Joining him on the inaugural journey were Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Special Secretary Health Amanullah, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur and PMA Manager Muhammad Ilyas, along with other distinguished officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the government was dedicated to providing high-quality public transportation options for citizens. He said that providing convenient and reliable travel options was a priority of the government.

He said that an upgraded transport system will encourage more people to use public transit instead of private vehicles, which will ease traffic congestion.

He highlighted that the government was actively working on enhancing transport systems and road infrastructure across urban centers, adding that soon, electric buses will also be introduced on Multan's roads, offering an even more sustainable travel option for residents.

"The launch of the Veda Bus Service between Nishtar hospitals will significantly reduce travel time and enhance convenience for the public.

The service was part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to improve public facilities across the region", he maintained.

In the coming months, the Veda Bus Service was also expected to extend to new routes, furthering accessibility and convenience for the citizens of Multan, the ACS added.

APP/thh

1455 hrs