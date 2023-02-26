UrduPoint.com

Veda Buses Shortage Results In Passengers Suffering

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Veda buses shortage results in passengers suffering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Shortage of Veda, a Metro Feeder Bus, plying on different intercity roads is not only increasing troubles for passengers but also posing threats to their lives by overloading.

Hundreds of travellers use the low-priced service to reach their destinations daily in the city but overloading is dangerous for them all.

" I travel by Veda bus to and from my university located at Old Shujabad Road. It is always overloaded and seems to lean on one side of the road. This frightens me and other passengers as well. We are forced to travel by it because of the high prices of petroleum products and the exorbitant fares of cabs and auto rickshaws. The authority concerned should pay heed to this overloading issue for the safety of our lives besides extending a decent travelling mode," said Ahrar Khan, a university student.

He informed that on every stop, a rush of passengers was witnessed. They board the bus whether it had no vacant seats or not which adds to its load.

" Cleaners of the bus keep on letting them in the bus without bothering overloading problem. At times pickpockets also deprive travellers of their hard-earned money and valuables like mobile phones taking advantage of the overloading," he lamented.

M. Tariq, a govt servant, told this agency that he used Veda from his office to Qaddafi Chowk daily to catch another vehicle for travelling to Jahania.

"Being a daily traveller he also faced the loading problem adding that sometimes he gets a seat while mostly he haS to stand in the bus for reaching his stop which takes around half an hour," he said.

Hira Gul, a student of Women University said that she travelled from Shujabad to Multan by Veda in the early days of her first semester and had to stay in a hostel followed by inconvenience caused by overloading on daily basis to and from her native town.

She told that many of her classmates also left using the bus due to this issue.

Veda Supervisor, Irfan Qureshi, said that the company was running a total of 100 buses and added that they had demanded of the govt for another hundred buses for the last one and a half years back but to no avail.

He commented that whenever the company would get the buses, it will help reduce passenger rush on various routes.

