Veeda Bus Service Facility At Qadirpur Raan-Multan Route Inaugurated

Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Veeda bus service facility at Qadirpur Raan-Multan route inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Javed Akhtar Ansari inaugurated "Veeda Bus" service for Qadirpur Raan-Multan route, here on Monday.

Talking to a gathering, he said the Punjab government was paying special focus on the provision of modern transport facilities to masses from rural areas.

He said that Qadirpur Raan-Multan route would facilitate thousand of local people.

The buses routes are being introduced on the public demands.

The buses will continue to offer services on some other routes including Qadirpur Raan to Clock Tower Chowk and Qadirpur Raan to Bahauddin Zakariya too.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak speaking on the occasion, said that over 43,000 persons were travelling on 92 Veeda buses on daily basis.

Operational Manager Veeda Bus service Wajid Saleem said seven buses would run between Clock Tower Chowk to Ibn-e-Sina hospital and Qadirpur Raan.

Local MPA Malik Wasif Raan was also present on the occasion.

