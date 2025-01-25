Open Menu

Vegetable And Fruit Prices Drop In Parachinar, Ghee And Sugar Remain Expensive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Vegetable and fruit prices drop in Parachinar, ghee and sugar remain expensive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Vegetable and fruit prices in Parachinar have significantly dropped, bringing relief to citizens, however, ghee and sugar prices remain exorbitantly high.

In contrast, the prices of vegetables and fruits have seen a sharp decline. Tomatoes have dropped from Rs. 450 to Rs. 150 per kg, onions from Rs. 600 to Rs. 250 per kg, and green peas from Rs. 750 to Rs. 250 per kg. Similarly, fruits have also become more affordable, with oranges now selling at Rs. 400 per dozen, down from Rs. 600, and lemons at Rs. 500 per kg, reduced from Rs. 800.

The drop in prices has given a sigh of relief to the residents, who expressed satisfaction over the government's efforts.

According to local vegetable market authorities on Saturday, more supply trucks are expected to arrive, which could lead to further reductions in prices.

Citizens have urged the government to ensure uninterrupted transportation of essential goods and address the ongoing crises of petrol, diesel, and LPG shortages.

While the drop in vegetable and fruit prices is appreciated, the skyrocketing costs of essential commodities like ghee, sugar, and flour remain a concern due to profiteering by certain traders.

The prices of poultry have also decreased, with live chickens falling from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 500 and roasted chicken now available for Rs. 1,200 instead of Rs. 2,000. Traders anticipate further reductions as more supplies arrive in the market.

The public hopes for continued government efforts to stabilize prices and ensure the availability of all basic commodities at reasonable rates.

Recent Stories

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

15 minutes ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

45 minutes ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

45 minutes ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

45 minutes ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

2 hours ago
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

2 hours ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

2 hours ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

4 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan