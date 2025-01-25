Vegetable and fruit prices drop in Parachinar, ghee and sugar remain expensive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Vegetable and fruit prices in Parachinar have significantly dropped, bringing relief to citizens, however, ghee and sugar prices remain exorbitantly high.

In contrast, the prices of vegetables and fruits have seen a sharp decline. Tomatoes have dropped from Rs. 450 to Rs. 150 per kg, onions from Rs. 600 to Rs. 250 per kg, and green peas from Rs. 750 to Rs. 250 per kg. Similarly, fruits have also become more affordable, with oranges now selling at Rs. 400 per dozen, down from Rs. 600, and lemons at Rs. 500 per kg, reduced from Rs. 800.

The drop in prices has given a sigh of relief to the residents, who expressed satisfaction over the government's efforts.

According to local vegetable market authorities on Saturday, more supply trucks are expected to arrive, which could lead to further reductions in prices.

Citizens have urged the government to ensure uninterrupted transportation of essential goods and address the ongoing crises of petrol, diesel, and LPG shortages.

While the drop in vegetable and fruit prices is appreciated, the skyrocketing costs of essential commodities like ghee, sugar, and flour remain a concern due to profiteering by certain traders.

The prices of poultry have also decreased, with live chickens falling from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 500 and roasted chicken now available for Rs. 1,200 instead of Rs. 2,000. Traders anticipate further reductions as more supplies arrive in the market.

The public hopes for continued government efforts to stabilize prices and ensure the availability of all basic commodities at reasonable rates.