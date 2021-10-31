Vegetable auction was being monitored to control price hike: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan Sunday said strict monitoring of vegetable auction process at market being ensured to control price hike.

During his visit of vegetable market for monitoring of auction process, the deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring of auction process and supply to city market was being ensured.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to control price hike and profiteering. He said that availability of all commodities was being ensured in markets and urged masses to get food items at discounted rates from wholesale points deputy commissioner counter.

The deputy commissioner added that strict policy was being implemented to ensure sale of sugar, flour and ghee at controlled rates.