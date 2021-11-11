Vegetable auction was being monitored to control price hike: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Thursday that strict monitoring of vegetable auction process at market being ensured to control price hike

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Thursday that strict monitoring of vegetable auction process at market being ensured to control price hike.

During his visit of vegetable market for monitoring of auction process, the deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring of auction process and supply of fresh and cheap vegetables to market was being ensured.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to control price hike and profiteering.

He said that availability of all commodities was being ensured in markets.

The deputy commissioner added that strict policy was being implemented to ensure sale of sugar, flour and Ghee at controlled rates.

He also directed official concerned to monitor market sale and purchasing activities on daily basis.

He also said that District government was utilizing all possible resources for the provision of eatables on cheap rates to masses, and also taking all possible steps to eradicate artificial inflation.