UrduPoint.com

Vegetable Auction Was Being Monitored To Control Price Hike: DC

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:34 PM

Vegetable auction was being monitored to control price hike: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Thursday that strict monitoring of vegetable auction process at market being ensured to control price hike

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said on Thursday that strict monitoring of vegetable auction process at market being ensured to control price hike.

During his visit of vegetable market for monitoring of auction process, the deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring of auction process and supply of fresh and cheap vegetables to market was being ensured.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to control price hike and profiteering.

He said that availability of all commodities was being ensured in markets.

The deputy commissioner added that strict policy was being implemented to ensure sale of sugar, flour and Ghee at controlled rates.

He also directed official concerned to monitor market sale and purchasing activities on daily basis.

He also said that District government was utilizing all possible resources for the provision of eatables on cheap rates to masses, and also taking all possible steps to eradicate artificial inflation.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Price Market All Government Flour

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Two Covid patients die in Romania's latest hospita ..

Two Covid patients die in Romania's latest hospital fire

8 minutes ago
 OGDCL carries out 336 Line-km 2D surveys in three ..

OGDCL carries out 336 Line-km 2D surveys in three months

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations ..

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations to Re-elected Nicaraguan Pres ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aerof ..

Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

15 minutes ago
 Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.