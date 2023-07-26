Open Menu

Vegetable Dealer Killed In Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Vegetable dealer killed in robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A vegetable dealer was killed during an attempt of robbery in the area of Thikriwala police station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 70-year-old Salamat Ali of Samanabad was travelling on a rickshaw to purchase vegetables from a local market early in the morning when unidentified bandits intercepted him near Dinga Phattak but he did not stop his three-wheeler while the accused opened indiscriminate firing.

The dealer could not control his rickshaw which struck against a tree.

As a result, the man received serious injuries who was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused,he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Died Robbery Man Dinga Market From

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

57 minutes ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

2 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

3 hours ago
Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

15 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

16 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan