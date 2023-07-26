Vegetable dealer killed in robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A vegetable dealer was killed during an attempt of robbery in the area of Thikriwala police station on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 70-year-old Salamat Ali of Samanabad was travelling on a rickshaw to purchase vegetables from a local market early in the morning when unidentified bandits intercepted him near Dinga Phattak but he did not stop his three-wheeler while the accused opened indiscriminate firing.

The dealer could not control his rickshaw which struck against a tree.

As a result, the man received serious injuries who was shifted to a local hospital where he died.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused,he added.