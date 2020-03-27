Vegetable, fruit market timing cut to half

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The business hours of vegetable and fruit market (mandi) at Super Highway has been cut to half as a preemptive step against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic; it will be operative only between 2400 to 1200 hours.

Vice Chairman of the Vegetable and Fruit Mandi Committee, Asif Ahmed, in his statement on Friday, said this important decision was taken by the committee as a safety measure against COVID-19.

" Entrances to vegetable and fruit market will be closed for public at 12:00 (noon)," he said assuring that the reduction in trading hours of the mandi would not affect the supply of vegetable and fruit for the public.