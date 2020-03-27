UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegetable, Fruit Market Timing Cut To Half

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:27 PM

Vegetable, fruit market timing cut to half

The business hours of vegetable and fruit market (mandi) at Super Highway has been cut to half as a preemptive step against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic; it will be operative only between 2400 to 1200 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The business hours of vegetable and fruit market (mandi) at Super Highway has been cut to half as a preemptive step against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic; it will be operative only between 2400 to 1200 hours.

Vice Chairman of the Vegetable and Fruit Mandi Committee, Asif Ahmed, in his statement on Friday, said this important decision was taken by the committee as a safety measure against COVID-19.

" Entrances to vegetable and fruit market will be closed for public at 12:00 (noon)," he said assuring that the reduction in trading hours of the mandi would not affect the supply of vegetable and fruit for the public.

Related Topics

Business Market

Recent Stories

Kunming University of Science and Technology China ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPE kits for ..

18 seconds ago

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until April 15 ..

20 seconds ago

Traders, philanthropists urged to ensure provision ..

23 seconds ago

Lockdown continues on 5th day with suspension of n ..

6 minutes ago

Two patients of coronavirus discharged from hospit ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.