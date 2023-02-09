Vegetable, fruit markets to be monitored: DC Khairpur

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that vegetable and fruit markets should be monitored on the basis of inspection saying that the auction process, supply and demand should also be closely monitored

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that vegetable and fruit markets should be monitored on the basis of inspection saying that the auction process, supply and demand should also be closely monitored.

Presiding over a meeting with Price Control Magistrates at his office on Thursday, the DC said price control magistrates with outstanding performance would strongly be encouraged.

He said the hoarders and the shopkeepers who cause artificial inflation should be fined heavily and cases should be registered against them.