Vegetable Growers Must Reduce Irrigation Gap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce

irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.

A spokesman for the department said here on Saturday that small and delicate vegetables

should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.

He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of any disease or

insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing.

He said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and burry them in land.

The spokesman said that growers must feel free in seeking guidance from the agriculture

department to obtain good yield of vegetables.

