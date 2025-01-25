Vegetable Growers Must Reduce Irrigation Gap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised the vegetable growers to reduce
irrigation gap besides ensuring watering in less quantity.
A spokesman for the department said here on Saturday that small and delicate vegetables
should be covered with plastic sheet at night to keep them safe from cold weather.
He said that potato growers should keep an eye on the crop and in case of any disease or
insect attack farmers must use pesticides recommended by the Punjab Agriculture (Extension) wing.
He said that farmers should carefully pluck the virus affected plants and burry them in land.
The spokesman said that growers must feel free in seeking guidance from the agriculture
department to obtain good yield of vegetables.
