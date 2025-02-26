Vegetable market demolished in Charsadda, land handed over to Islamia College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The district administration Charsadda has demolished the old vegetable market and handed over the retrieved land to Islamia College Peshawar.

The old vegetable market was established on 55 kanals of land that was property of Islamia College Peshawar.

The vegetable market was shifted to new location having all the needed facilities for traders.

The vegetable market was disputed for a long period and one of the main reasons of traffic jams in Charsadda. The land that was retrieved on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has been handed over to Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Professor Dr.

Ali Muhammad who announced to construct separate Islamia Collegiate Schools for girls and boys.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that 4000 kanals of land that is situated in other districts would be retrieved soon. He said that it would address traffic related issues but would also strengthen financial position of Islamia College.

He also directed district administration to ensure all the needed facilities in new vegetable market.