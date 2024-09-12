Open Menu

Vegetable Market In Ravi City To Be Best Market Of Asia

Published September 12, 2024

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that a vegetable market would be set up in Ravi City, which would be the best market of Asia

According to official sources here on Thursday, the minister said that for the ease of labourers and pedlars, the route of Metro and Speedo would be operated up to the market.

Ravi Urban Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin said that the vegetable market at Kala Khatai location would be set up on 300 acres of land, and it would be given access to all routes.

He said that infrastructure would be of international standard while export zones would be set up for export of vegetables and fruits.

