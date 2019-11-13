Vegetable market inaugurated in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Iftikhar Alam Wednesday inaugurated vegetable market, established by Agriculture Department in Yakka Ghund Bazaar, Mohmand district

Talking to gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said in Mohmand district wherever sufficient water was available, orchard of different vegetables would be raised adding in every tehsil of Mohmand, seasonal vegetables would be cultivated.

Cultivation of vegetables in sufficient amount, he said would provide business opportunities to local people besides they will have fresh vegetables for cooking at low prices.

He said if local people take interest in this scheme, the government can provide them tractors and other agricultural machinery at low price to help them further boost their business.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also distributed wheat seeds among local farmers.