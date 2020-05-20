UrduPoint.com
Vegetable Market To Be Closed On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Vegetable market to be closed on Eid-ul-Fitr

District administration announced closing down of vegetable market for one day on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :District administration announced closing down of vegetable market for one day on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

ADC Finance and Planning Hidayatullah stated this while paying visit to said market on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, he said number of trucks loaded with goods entering in the market on daily basis was increased from 400 to 520 currently.

He said shopkeepers' purchasing went skyrocketing with increase of demand as Eid came nearer.

The ADC reviewed cleanliness situation and took briefing from local authority concerned about demand and supply in the market.

EADA Khalid Mahmood and Secretary MC Ejaz Saleem were also present on the occasion.

